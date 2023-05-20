Letter of the week: Social media cannot replace human need for face-to-face connection

The insights in the article, “When you connect through a screen, who are you?” (May 15), offer much food for thought on the profound impact of social media.

Social media played an important role, especially at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, by allowing people to stay in touch, work and play in the midst of public health restrictions.

However, studies have shown that social media cannot be a substitute for the human need for genuine face-to-face connection, despite the high level of connectivity technology has enabled.

A 2019 study, The Connected Generation, published by the Barna Group and World Vision, found that many young adults felt lonely, despite being part of a hyper-connected and globally minded generation. This was based on a survey of 15,000 respondents aged 18 to 35 across 25 countries, including Singapore.

Researchers have likewise stressed the importance of vitamin S (or vitamin social contact) in promoting positive psychological and health outcomes.

In a 2021 study, Professor Paul van Lange and Dr Simon Columbus found that face-to-face interactions with acquaintances, and even strangers, may have benefits.

Conversely, the risks associated with excessive social media use are well known. A 2022 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that social media use was associated with mental health risks and unhealthy behaviours, as well as antisocial behaviours such as cyber bullying and exposure to inappropriate online content.

In the midst of numerous challenges ranging from online harms to misinformation, cancel culture and more, it is clear that we are facing a “cultural lag” in which technological advancements are outpacing legal and moral norms.

By enabling us to present ourselves virtually in countless ways, social media can condition and alter our sense of self and of reality, as well as the way we interact with others.

Coupled with technological developments such as artificial intelligence, this should lead us to reflect carefully on what it means to be human, and to be authentic to ourselves and others in our social interactions.

Darius Lee