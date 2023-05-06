Letter of the week: Singaporeans must have each other’s backs too

In his May Day Rally speech, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong made a point about the multiple global storms ahead that will make it harder for Singapore to compete, grow its economy, create jobs and earn a living (We will always have your back, DPM Wong promises workers, May 2).

He said that Singaporeans must continue to progress and that no one must be left behind.

In our bid to stay competitive, we have to look at what makes us Singaporeans. We must make ourselves a competent workforce, show grit, maintain productivity and know that we are in it together. We must look out for one another and strengthen our social fabric.

While the Government implements policies to ensure no one is left behind, it is up to the people to make that happen. I have often come across people who needed help but did not know that help was available. In fact, when I was retrenched during the pandemic, I did not know where to seek help.

If you do not know, find out and stay in the know. If you are in the know, share the knowledge with others. If you know someone who needs a job, help to ask around for openings. If you are in a position to hire, create a job for others.

Be proactive and get involved in the community, and live more purposefully. Rekindle that kampung spirit. In this way, we can all work towards leaving no one behind.

Ang Wei Kian