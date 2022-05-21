Letter of the week: Set up aviation museum at Kallang Airport

Singapore is proud of its reputation as an aviation hub. And rightly so. Singapore's geography, coupled with brilliant moves by policymakers and businesses, has long positioned the country as an efficient and safe place to fly from, through or to anywhere in the world.

It's time to highlight all this with a museum of aviation. And what better place to locate this than the Kallang Airport building and its existing hangars?

We already have a museum for the air force, in Paya Lebar, and exhibits showcasing our excellent air traffic control, in Changi. These should be combined in one place.

By including conference space, world-class virtual and interactive exhibition areas and a children's section, we could allow for greater synergy between the public and private sectors and between commercial and military organisations, to promote our past, present and future aviation capabilities, and not just our airline or airport.

We could get the support of suppliers like Boeing, Airbus, McDonnell Douglas, Lockheed Martin, Rolls-Royce and Pratt & Whitney, as well as makers of our air traffic control equipment, drones and other equipment.

Singapore Airlines should be a key participant. I recently visited the delightful Qantas Founders Museum in Queensland, which includes a conserved hangar built in 1922. Like the Qantas building, Kallang Airport is already conserved.

On June 20, 1937, pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart landed in Kallang Airport, her 24th stop in her second attempt to fly around the world and just eight days after the airport opened. She took a look around and declared it "the peer of any in the world".

It's time to let it fly high once again.

Paul Robert Jansen