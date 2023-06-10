Letter of the week: Sad to see rise in number of KTV lounges and pubs in Joo Chiat

I refer to the commentary “A revitalised and gentrified Joo Chiat must not forget its roots” (June 4).

I have lived in Joo Chiat for more than 17 years. I agree with the writer on not forgetting Joo Chiat’s roots.

But he seems to suggest that the fear in the mid-2000s of Joo Chiat “turning into an unofficial red-light district and descending into squalor” is a thing of the past. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Recently, I have seen an increase in the number of KTV lounges bars and pubs operating along Joo Chiat Road. These establishments are anything but family-oriented entertainment venues.

While Joo Chiat has had its fair share of sleaze in the past, the area is now a mainly residential area undergoing gentrification, with a focus on family and heritage.

In fact, the National Heritage Board designated Joo Chiat as Singapore’s first Heritage Town in 2011. Ask any expat or tourist what they know about Joo Chiat, and they would probably say it is the heart of the Peranakans in Singapore.

It is sad to see Joo Chiat, again, in danger of turning into another Geylang. I grew up in the area and saw how it became less family-friendly over the years.

Last Sunday, I counted 11 KTV bars, lounges and pubs along the stretch of Joo Chiat Road, bounded by Joo Chiat Place and Koon Seng Road.

I wonder what the urban development plans for Joo Chiat are, and how these entertainment establishments fit in this Heritage Town.

Lim Wei Siong