Letter of the week: Review price hike for mandatory NUS hostel meal plan

Students staying in halls, residential colleges and the NUS College are required to subscribe to meal plans. There is no way to opt out except under special circumstances. PHOTOS: SAMANTHA LAI, ST READER
I refer to the article “Up to 40% hike in meal plan prices for some NUS students staying on campus“ (June 29).

As highlighted in the report, some students living on the National University of Singapore (NUS) campus cannot opt out of these meal plans.

As such, any price increase for these mandatory meal plans, where the consumer does not have alternatives, cannot be considered a fair trading practice.

Many students often skip breakfast, which is part of these meal plans, and many often have packed schedules that prevent them from returning to these hall canteens in time for dinner, which is also part of their paid meal plans.

An NUS spokesman said the last price change was some years ago, but this does not justify the steep increase of up to 40 per cent. Although there is financial assistance for needy students, there are other students facing financial constraints who may not qualify for such assistance.

NUS should provide students with adequate transparency on the mandatory meal plan policy and review whether it is fair market practice. If it is justifiable, NUS should look into moderating the price increase.

Tan Chor Hoon

