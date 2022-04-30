Letter of the week: Reversing decision to redact names of trainee lawyers who cheated throws up questions

I read with disappointment that the identities of six aspiring lawyers who cheated in the 2020 Bar examination have been disclosed (Judge reverses decision to redact names of 6 trainee lawyers who cheated in 2020 Bar exam, April 28).

As a law graduate myself, I condemn the dishonesty of the six trainees.

Nevertheless, Justice Choo Han Teck hit the nail on the head when he said this about second chances: "There are those who need them, and those who give them. And in between, there is a vast stretch in which we can debate to no end as to who is deserving and who is not."

In other words, whether to redact the names of the six trainees was a judgment call with no definite right or wrong answer.

Having made the decision to redact their names, Justice Choo should have stuck to it.

Reversing his decision after an application by the Attorney-General for him to rescind his earlier order opens a can of worms.

There may now be speculation on whether the judge yielded to governmental or public pressure.

Such talk could cast doubt on our entire legal system - this is much more seismic than dealing with a bunch of dishonest trainee lawyers.

Victor Ng Beng Li