Letter of the week: Retiring in one’s 60s may no longer be feasible or desirable

As pointed out in the article, “Enjoying the golden years beyond their 100th birthday” (April 8), there may be more people in Singapore in the years ahead who live full, rich and longer lives.

The number of centenarians in Singapore doubled from 2010 to 2020.

In the book, The 100-Year Life: Living And Working In An Age of Longevity, one of the authors, Professor Lynda Gratton, said there are both challenges and opportunities that come with the prospect of living longer lives.

With higher life expectancy, we need to rethink our approach to education, work, and retirement. These three key stages in life will increasingly not be linear any more.

With this comes the importance of lifelong learning and the need to acquire new skills and knowledge throughout one’s life not just to remain relevant in the job market, but also to contribute to community and society for as long as possible.

Regardless of age, we should all take advantage of the flexibility that comes with longer lifespans, such as taking career breaks or pursuing multiple career paths.

Prof Gratton advocates a shift towards more flexible and agile career paths, where individuals can move between different roles, organisations, and even countries. This is possible when more employers truly embrace diversity and inclusivity, and create workplaces that support the needs of a multi-generational workforce.

The traditional model of retiring in one’s 60s, which most people in their 40s to 50s expect, may no longer be feasible or desirable. Instead, there is a need to redefine retirement as a time for renewal, where individuals can explore new passions and interests, engage in meaningful activities, and continue to contribute to society.

We have to rethink our assumptions about what the “good life” looks like and to more fully embrace the opportunities that come with living longer.

Wee Shiou Liang (Dr)