Letter of the week: Raise funds for maid who was blinded due to abuse

I was appalled and saddened to read how an Indonesian maid who came to Singapore to earn a living wound up blinded in both eyes and with a deformed ear due to physical abuse by her employer (Woman who repeatedly abused maid, causing her to go blind, gets 10 years’ jail, Oct 25).

I was also shocked to learn that her grievous injuries went undetected over six months and she was even sent home to Indonesia in that condition.

I hope that Ms Sugiyem Samad Radimah will be compensated financially by her former employer for the inhumane pain and suffering inflicted upon her.

If not, I hope non-governmental organisations like the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics and Transient Workers Count Too can help to raise funds for her. Assistance will be much needed as she will have immense difficulty in finding a job to support herself and her family in future due to her blindness.

If nothing else, the money raised would, hopefully, show that not all Singaporeans are as heartless as her abusive former employer.

Edwin Pang