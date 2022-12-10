Letter of the week: PSLE just a checkpoint to see how much one learnt in primary school

The results of the 2022 Primary School Leaving Examination have just been released.

As a Primary 5 pupil, the pressure is already starting to build. I believe that many parents of P5 pupils are already raiding bookshops in search of assessment books for their children.

The PSLE is just our first, big national test. While it is an important milestone in our schooling years, it does not determine later success in life. Instead, it is just a checkpoint to see how much one has learnt in primary school. In my opinion, some parents may be loading their children with too much stress.

Also, offering children incentives like electronic devices and expensive holidays is not the right way to get them to achieve their goals. In the short run, it might be helpful, but it would have a negative impact on children. They must learn to be self-motivated to study; only then would it benefit them in their life. Personally, I am still learning to do this.

Another good habit that must be learnt is time management and discipline. The PSLE is a good opportunity to hone these skills.

Even if you do not do well in the PSLE, remember that there are still other exams, and it is not the end of the world. Work hard and work smart, and you will get there.

Good luck to my fellow P5 pupils.

Javier Leow Jun Hao