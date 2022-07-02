Letter of the week: Proud of minister Shanmugam's answers in interview

I read with great pride the BBC's interview with Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam (A single hanging of a drug trafficker is a tragedy; a million deaths from drug abuse is a statistic, June 30).

The clarity and confidence in the way our minister answered the tough questions speak of the quality of the people chosen to lead Singapore. We are a small state but our ministers representing us have displayed their ability to hold their own in the big world. They are very knowledgeable and united.

Let's appreciate their hard work and give them our fullest support as Singaporeans.

Quek Lay Choo