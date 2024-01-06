Letter of the week: Proposed PMA speed limit of 6kmh too slow for long distances

I refer to the Active Mobility Advisory Panel’s proposal to reduce the speed limit of mobility scooters to 6kmh (Panel proposes limiting mobility scooters to those certified to have difficulty walking, Dec 15).

On a crowded path, the proposed speed is fine, but for a long distance of more than 3km, that speed would make for a tiring and stressful ride.

Accidents are caused by thrill-seeking, reckless riders, as well as those who do not pay attention to their surroundings while on the move and those delivering food who are rushed for time. Pedestrians fixated on their mobile phones or who turn suddenly without warning also contribute to mishaps.

I am 76 years old, and have been using a personal mobility aid (PMA) for two years without mishaps. This is because when I see pedestrians 50m ahead of me who are old or young, I lower my speed to close to zero, and am able to stop immediately if needed.

My experience shows that both riders and pedestrians need to play their part by being considerate, alert and careful.

I would support a speed limit of 6kmh on crowded paths, but PMA users should have the option to go faster when travelling long distances. Riders need to know when to change their speed to suit path conditions.

Perhaps Ministry of Transport officers could try to ride a PMA over a distance of 3km, two times a day for one to two weeks, before deciding on an appropriate speed limit.

Tan Peck Kian