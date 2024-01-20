Letter of the week: Path is there for those who want to be a Singapore citizen

I refer to the letter “We love Singapore and want to remain Singaporeans. Will you let us?” (Jan 12).

Ms Dorlisa Johansson put forth a compelling case, and I am sure there have been many others before her who had unique, personal and striking reasons to request dual citizenship.

However, many of these individuals and families, having weighed things, decided to renounce other countries’ citizenship to become Singaporeans.

We do not know most of their names, and we have not heard their stories. How would they feel if Singapore were to now accept dual citizenship?

There are many well-known individuals who took the same step to renounce citizenship of other countries to become Singaporeans. These include movie star Jet Li.

Regardless of income level, celebrity status or background, all foreigners who became Singaporeans accepted that the Republic does not allow dual citizenship.

Ms Johansson and her family members are free to decide if they want to do the same.

As former US president John F. Kennedy once said: “Ask not what your country can do for you _ ask what you can do for your country.”

I strongly believe that Singapore welcomes all foreigners. And if they love this country, a path to citizenship is available.

They just need to make that decision, and take the necessary steps to become a Singaporean.

Ng Lee Meng