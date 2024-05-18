Letter of the week: Parents of special needs kids can do with some help or kind words

I refer to the article, “Good health as a goal for my child with special needs” (May 12).

As a single parent with no helper, I am responsible for all aspects of my three children’s lives. This includes taking care of the health of my 18-year-old autistic son.

Two weeks ago, he fractured his right foot. For someone who is not able to control many of his impulses, this does not deter him from his current interest in hopping and galloping. Holding him back is usually futile.

Taking him to doctor’s visits and X-rays requires me to single-handedly drag him from place to place because he also tends to randomly stop and stay still.

There are occasions when my son will freeze at a hospital lift door. This would hold back everyone. To me, these can be mortifying. Our culture is mainly not to interfere. Most people here do not say or do anything. But some do tell me that it is all right to wait for him, or speak to my son nicely.

I believe that caring for our autistic children’s health can be less stressful if others, including healthcare professionals and staff, help. Help with a smile or kind words. These always make me feel that I am not doing this alone.

Lela Iuorno