Letter of the week: Organisations should foster a just culture

I read with sadness about the deaths of two young men, one an aspiring athlete (Father of late S’pore Sports School student seeks answers, hopes to prevent similar incidents, Oct 14) and another a firefighter (SCDF officer to be charged over death of NSF who was allegedly left alone to fight fire, Oct 15).

While it is important that individuals who have committed errors or violations be held accountable, unsafe acts leading up to accidents may be preceded by pre-conditions for failure that go beyond the individual.

These latent failures could stem from deep-seated organisational influences, such as poor organisational climate or resource management; unsafe or inadequate supervision of middle management by the leadership; work conditions or unrecognised personal factors predisposing people to fatigue and errors of judgment; or a lack of defences, such as training, regulation and mitigation measures.

As an example, if the longstanding work culture was that coaches left the training premises (against training regulation) before all students left, this reveals normalisation of a deviance which is an uncorrected latent predisposition to failure.

These latent factors can be uncovered through proactive measures such as open reporting, anonymous surveys, audits or on-the-job observations.

Pre-conditions for accidents are latent and constantly changing. Organisations need to move towards a system of shared accountability in which they are accountable for the systems they have designed, and in which they respond to the reasonable behaviours of their employees in a fair and just manner.

This notion of a just culture is well established in the aviation industry and is gaining traction in healthcare. To err is human, and more organisations need to adopt a system- and technology-based approach to reduce risks from human factors.

Jocelyn Ong