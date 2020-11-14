Letter of the week: One-size-fits-all digital solutions pose challenges for the elderly

Although I was editing an information technology publication 30 years ago, I have been overtaken by the unceasing advancement in technology as I advance in age.

I can therefore empathise with other seniors who are more comfortable with using hard copies and the like (Telcos should give hard copies of contracts, by Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi, Nov 4).

It is hardly possible for many seniors to keep pace with the relentless march of information and communications technology, even with good intentions and determined efforts.

Many seniors would like to simplify their lifestyle, possibly with the aid of senior-friendly technology-enabled devices, tools and services.

However, one-size-fits-all solutions may be challenging for seniors. For example, an insurance company has started sending me e-documents that can be accessed only via a link valid for a limited time and requires me to log in to a microsite with security features. The company did not seek my agreement first.

Perhaps the default setting for seniors should revert to the pre-digital status quo, unless they choose to opt in.

This inclusiveness would no doubt be greatly appreciated by Singapore's increasingly ageing population. Joachim Sim Khim Huang