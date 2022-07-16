Letter of the week: One-sided, emotive coverage on alternative news sites can stir up distress

Recently, an alternative news site posted pleas for clemency for people sentenced to death on drug-related charges.

The posts attracted many sympathetic responses, and led to negative comments against the Government and the Singapore Prison Service.

The distribution and consumption of illegal drugs can harm addicts, shatter families and threaten the community.

While Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance stance against drugs, this does not mean drug offenders are treated unfairly.

For instance, the prison service's strategies include partnering halfway houses to enhance drug rehabilitation. Running in my neighbourhood in Sembawang, I am glad to see three halfway houses - Ashram, Green Haven and The Turning Point.

Death penalties are not hastily meted out; they are reached only after considering a plethora of factors.

One should not underestimate the influence media wields over people. While alternative news sources that talk about issues not in the mainstream media can be refreshing to explore, the emotive and one-sided coverage on drug-related executions can stir up distress.

Let us be responsible in how we consume media and react to it. Li Xin