Letter of the week: More needs to be done to bridge the digital divide

I refer to the Straits Times article "Why digital poverty deserves greater attention" (Oct 15).

The research done by the authors has highlighted the digital divide that may lead to a deepening social divide over time if it is not addressed.

As a current social work practitioner, there are two things I wish to highlight.

First, solving the accessibility to digital devices is not the only challenge in bridging the digital divide. The other challenge is how to sustain the digital connectivity of low-income households in the longer term.

The Government can make an effort to put digital devices such as laptops into the hands of these households. However, the shelf lives of these devices can be relatively short due to wear and tear and technological advancement.

In the mid-to-long run, these households may not be able to afford replacements for the digital devices they were given.

Hence, to ensure continual digital connectivity, digital devices and even Internet plans by telecommunications companies should be made affordable to the low-income group.

Second, there is another group that is vulnerable to being digitally outcast and socially disconnected.

It is the seniors who are aged 60 and above. A report last year by the Centre for Liveable Cities said that about 58 per cent of those in this category used Internet-enabled devices daily.

This means that close to four in 10 of these seniors are not digitally connected on a daily basis.

This group, which includes a large number of retirees with finite financial resources, can find it challenging to afford digital devices and an Internet connection.

The inability to afford these also hinders their likelihood of becoming digitally literate, as they may not see the relevance or benefits of owning digital devices, let alone the sustained use of such devices.

With the increasing shift of activities (for example, community events) and services (for example, government services, banking services and food and grocery delivery services) to virtual platforms, there is a great need for our seniors to be digitally competent and connected.

This is especially so during this Covid-19 pandemic when many of them are being encouraged to stay indoors. The need to feel they are still independent in their daily life is important for their mental well-being and their overall wellness. Joseph Chan