Letter of the week: Mid-East experience taught me to reject an ‘us versus them’ mentality

I appreciate Singapore’s principled stand in support of peace and its concern for civilians on all sides in the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war (Protection of civilians, more aid needed to prevent catastrophe in Gaza: President Tharman, Oct 22).

For 14 months between 2018 and 2019, I lived in Jerusalem. I wrote my master’s thesis on the 2014 Gaza conflict, which the 2023 conflict is beginning to share many similarities with.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one of the most intractable in the world, and the worst case of identity politics I have ever seen.

I spoke with Israelis and Palestinians when I travelled through Israel and the West Bank. I frequently found that each side saw the conflict in binary terms, as a struggle of “us versus them”, of “good guys” versus “bad guys”.

A 2014 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal called this phenomenon “motive attribution asymmetry”. Each side sees its own group as motivated by love, while seeing the other side as motivated by hate.

What I learnt from my conversations was that both Israelis and Palestinians have their own narratives of exile, marginalisation, discrimination, violence and loss. They were speaking about the conflict through the lens of their deep pain, and it was impossible not to feel their anguish.

The experience taught me to reject an “us versus them” mentality, and instead to see the common humanity in all people, with all the complexities of human nature.

Thus, it is heartening to see how Jews, Muslims and people of other faiths in Singapore have modelled this same commitment.

At the recent Inter-Religious Organisation event, they transcended their different beliefs to affirm a common desire for peace in the Middle East, and to also pray for the peace and safety of civilians in Israel and Gaza, including those being held hostage.

The challenge of the Middle East conflict calls on us to bring out the best of ourselves to deal with the worst impulses of human nature.

Both Israelis and Palestinians have the right to live in peace and security. We must continue to reject all forms of violence against civilians and strive for peaceful coexistence, or else many more precious lives will continue to be lost.

Darius Lee