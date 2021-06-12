Letter of the week: Let's embrace, not just tolerate, diversity

People crossing the street at Ang Mo Kio on May 14, 2021.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
  • Published
    1 hour ago

It is great that Singapore's leaders are standing firm on inter-racial issues (Ministers, observers say racial intolerance has no place here, June 8).

I feel that using "racial tolerance" as the buzzword to underpin public policies on race relations has its flaws.

Tolerance almost suggests a reluctant acceptance of something different, incompatible, unpalatable or unpleasant by one's own preferences and standards.

We should change the narrative to one of mutual respect between the races, a positive curiosity about other cultures and traditions, and an unwavering commitment to the fundamental principle that all are equal.

In a multiracial, densely populated Singapore, we must learn not to tolerate but to embrace diversity.

Money K.

