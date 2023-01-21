Letter of the week: Let us enrich our lives with top-drawer values which all can afford

It was heartening to read how TikTok user Zoe Gabriel (Charles & Keith invites viral ‘luxury bag’ TikTok teen to meet its founders, tour brand’s headquarters, Jan 12) responded to the taunts of some fellow users over her perception of luxury brands.

She stood up to say that people should buy only things that they can afford, reflecting good parental upbringing.

We should always be thankful for what we have, and we should learn to avoid the unhappiness of yearning for and chasing the material things we cannot afford.

We should not lose sight of our priorities in life, and always remember that there are other things which we should strive for.

I am referring to top-drawer values like patience, charity, honesty, integrity and tolerance. These are affordable no matter what your status is, and can be obtained if we just exercise strict self-control and discipline.

They will enrich our lives more than all the branded luxury goods money can buy.

Wong Bheet Huan