Letter of the week: Let’s keep it short and (less) sweet

I refer to the article “‘Siew dai’ could be default option for your morning kopi or teh” (Sept 27).

It made me think of the way I order my caffeinated beverages at the hawker centre or coffee shop.

My ideal drink is “kopi C siew dai peng” – iced coffee with less sugar, and with evaporated milk instead of condensed milk.

However, in the early morning frenzy to grab a cup of coffee and go, some people may find this too much of a mouthful to process.

Hence, what I end up getting, either by my own omission or the stallholder having misheard me, is “kopi C peng”.

As the added sugar cannot be removed from the drink, I will just tell myself, “Oh well, looks like I’m having this today” and carry on with my day.

Making “siew dai” the default option would make having healthier drinks much more convenient.

Missed out the words “siew dai”? It’s fine because the drink is already less sweet.

Feel like you want more sugar to create your ideal drink? It can be added without having to pour the current drink away.

As it takes more effort when ordering to add the words “ga dai” for a relatively unhealthy drink, most people will just settle with the less sweet option.

Making “siew dai” the default will get kopi drinkers accustomed to having less sugar in their drink and help them realise that the extra sweetness is not needed.

This is a step in the right direction to achieving a healthier Singapore.

Manuel Tristan Pereira