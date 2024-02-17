Letter of the week: Let’s be more tolerant of Asian koel’s calls

In a world where development has robbed many animals of their habitat, humans must learn to coexist with animals, including birds. After all, development often occurs to serve our needs at the expense of theirs.

Birds, like the Asian koel, do not harm us – they simply sing, and only during their mating season (Keep the number of Asian koels in check, Feb 14). Their calls are no different from our children crying incessantly when they are upset or screaming and laughing loudly when they play.

We have both koels and children in our estate, and we tolerate both, as we should. We have not asked for children to be kept in check, even though the noise they make can sometimes be more disruptive than that of the birds.

Let’s remember that the human race cannot exist in a silo – we need insects, birds and plants to maintain the environment we live in.

Mahatma Gandhi once said that the greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way we treat animals, and that the most vulnerable of creatures must be protected from the harm we inflict on them.

When the Asian koels sing, let’s appreciate their existence rather than complain about them.

Koh Guek Choo (Dr)