Letter of the week: How much is society willing to do to include the different and disabled?

The filicide of the autistic twin boys is a tragedy that highlights the struggles that caregivers of differently-abled individuals face (Father sentenced to 14 years’ jail for killing autistic twin sons, 11, in Bukit Timah, Aug 15).

As a parent of three children with neurodevelopmental and neurobehavioural differences, I can identify with the father’s concerns for the future of his children.

Exhortations like “Reaching out for help is not a sign of weakness but strength” and “Caregivers must take time for self-care” can seem like platitudes.

Many caregivers continue to struggle with the demands and pains of caring for the different and disabled, even after reaching out for help. One key reason is that we continue to struggle to find acceptance for our children in the larger society – in schools, at playgrounds, and in public spaces.

Even with the most positive view of neurodivergence, where these conditions are viewed as gifts, the fact remains that these individuals have disabilities that make navigating life harder than it is for the neurotypical person.

No matter how resilient, loving or supportive parents or families of differently-abled children are, we cannot create a more tolerant, kinder and inclusive Singapore without the larger society.

Our disabled do not have to become dysfunctional. With the right support and environment of care, they can thrive and be a valuable part of our society. However, we cannot just depend on parents, support groups and specialised agencies to provide such support and environments.

We the caregivers have been striving to do what we can for our children to be able to better participate in society. We do not want to cloister our children.

We need the community at large – the neurotypical and those with no disabled, neurodivergent, high-support-needs kids – to step up too and do their part to build a better, kinder and inclusive world.

The majority of people here know of the existence of the different and disabled. But are they willing to welcome them into their world too – right where they live? Are our different and disabled children good enough to learn and play alongside theirs?

So on behalf of other caregivers, I call upon the neurotypical majority in Singapore to consider this: Are you willing to recalibrate and reconsider your own role in our society where the population with diagnosed disabilities and medical conditions is steadily increasing? What are you willing to learn and do to reach out to and include those who are different and disabled?

Sarah Lee-Wong Mayfern