Letter of the week: Hey foodies, here's a way to help F&B businesses

The return to phase two (heightened alert) is causing considerable stress to food and beverage operators, restaurants and hawkers alike.

Many of us would hate to see our favourite stalls and restaurants fold due to the lack of business and cash flow during this difficult period.

Here is a way for us to help tide them through this period.

Make a payment in advance to any of the operators you wish to help. It could be any amount from $50 to $1,000.

This would be credited to your personal spending account with the operator, to be used within the next six months. The operators would know who their loyal customers are and would likely reciprocate by issuing a discount on future purchases.

There is obviously no guarantee that the operators would be able to survive even with our help.

But if they eventually fold, just consider it as an outright donation to a worthy cause.

Come on, fellow foodies, let's open our wallets and do our part. Marcus Chew