Letter of the week: Harsher penalties needed against cyber criminals

There have been many cases of online scammers brazenly pilfering millions of hard-earned dollars from individuals.

Conventional burglaries and theft require physical and forceful entry into a victim’s premises, with losses typically limited to the cash or goods taken.

In contrast, cybercrimes revolve around the simple act of duping victims into divulging their personal information, thereby providing these criminals with the means to obliterate their entire life savings.

Regrettably, the current penalties imposed on cyber criminals do not seem to serve as a deterrent, failing to dissuade them or others from perpetrating these crimes.

Imposing severe sentences would send a clear message and act as a powerful deterrent, safeguarding society from the scourge of their actions.

Keith Wong