Letter of the week: Harsher penalties needed against cyber criminals

Cybercrimes revolve around the simple act of duping victims into divulging their personal information. PHOTO: ST FILE
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
3 min ago

There have been many cases of online scammers brazenly pilfering millions of hard-earned dollars from individuals.

Conventional burglaries and theft require physical and forceful entry into a victim’s premises, with losses typically limited to the cash or goods taken.

In contrast, cybercrimes revolve around the simple act of duping victims into divulging their personal information, thereby providing these criminals with the means to obliterate their entire life savings.

Regrettably, the current penalties imposed on cyber criminals do not seem to serve as a deterrent, failing to dissuade them or others from perpetrating these crimes.

Imposing severe sentences would send a clear message and act as a powerful deterrent, safeguarding society from the scourge of their actions.

Keith Wong

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top