Letter of the week: Frustrating experience for Lions at stadium

I refer to the article, “Lions in drab draw” (June 17), on the football match between Singapore and Papua New Guinea.

It was announced three hours before kick-off that tickets to the match at the National Stadium had been sold out, but only 4,918 fans were seated in the three sections that were available in the 55,000-capacity venue.

The reason given by the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) was that it was unable to open more sections because of the extensive lead time required for logistical and manpower preparations needed for a safe environment for the fans.

It’s easy to imagine the national players’ frustration and disappointment when they saw such a small crowd. After all, football fans often fulfil the role of the 12th man, who can encourage the players to perform better.

During the Malaysia Cup days, the players responded to sell-out stands with hunger, passion and a never-say-die attitude.

Right now, it seems to me that the FAS is not doing enough for the players, and the excuse it gave was unconvincing and disappointing.

I had my initial doubts when fans were questioning the FAS management over its capability and attitude. Now, I am convinced that an overhaul of management and culture is needed if we are to improve the state of local football and deliver better results.

Alex Chng Loy Ngee