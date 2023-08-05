Letter of the week: Egg freezing not the solution for ticking biological clock

I agree with Assistant Professor Tan Poh Lin’s Opinion piece, that women should have access to more accurate information about fertility-related matters (Peak fertility versus career: Inconvenient truths you must face, July 26).

I am particularly concerned about the recent legalisation of elective egg freezing for single women from age 21 to 37. There is a risk that egg freezing is seen as a “magic solution” to beat the ticking biological clock. Thus, it is important for women to be fully informed about the potential ramifications of egg freezing.

Egg freezing involves invasive procedures which may come with serious short- and long-term physical health risks, as well as negative emotional and psychological impact.

There is data to show that for the majority of women, egg freezing does not result in a child being born, and the success rate drops drastically for older women. According to a 2022 American study, the overall rate of live births from frozen eggs was 39 per cent.

Furthermore, a single egg-freezing cycle in Singapore costs approximately $10,000 and above. There is also a need to guard against conflicts of interest, as there are profit considerations on the part of service providers and market forces at play in the fertility industry.

Without a good understanding of the health risks and low success rate of in-vitro fertilisation from egg freezing, there may be a false sense of assurance, causing women to believe that egg freezing guarantees their ability to have children later in life.

The legalisation of elective egg freezing for non-medical reasons has many consequences and may not necessarily boost the current low birth rate. The financial costs must be evaluated against the success rate of the desirable outcome of conception via egg freezing.

Together with information on declining natural conception with age and the low success rate of conception from egg freezing, a more realistic picture of what is involved can be presented.

Women need quality information in considering their options. Standards of information for medical ethics and consumer rights must be established for women to have access to accurate information.

Lily Ng