Letter of the week: Education is changing and pupils must be resilient

Rote learning or memorisation is no longer how education works in this era (Looking beyond the pain over PSLE, Oct 7).

The Ministry of Education in recent years has revamped the syllabuses to train pupils in higher-order thinking and to apply concepts instead of regurgitating facts wholesale in an exam.

Parents should look at the bigger picture, understand how education has changed, and expose their children to challenges and accept setbacks.

Studying a lot by itself does not guarantee that pupils can handle all types of questions.

Pupils need to be more resilient in facing setbacks and seek help when needed.

Exams are tests of one's understanding of the subject, and do not determine one's life.

Clive Chua Kai An