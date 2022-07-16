Letter of the week: Don't treat National Day as just another public holiday

Singapore will be celebrating its 57th National Day on Aug 9. In recent weeks, there has been a hive of activities including National Day Parade rehearsals and other preparations.

Those attending the parade live will be witnessing exciting performances such as the Red Lions parachutists' display, the flying of the flag, and fireworks.

The Pledge will be recited and the National Anthem and National Day songs sung, instilling a sense of pride and patriotism among the spectators and television viewers.

But this feeling of euphoria may be superficial and transient.

Those who are not taking part in, attending or watching the parade will simply treat the day as just another public holiday to either rest at home or cross the Causeway.

The following day, people are likely to have completely forgotten about the National Day celebration.

To attach more meaning to our National Day, Singaporeans need to take this opportunity to ponder over the challenges faced by our nation.

Currently, the existential threat is the intractable Covid-19 pandemic affecting us and the rest of the world.

We have been living with inconveniences over the past two years or so, and we have yet to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Following the Russian and Ukraine military conflict beginning in February, the global supply chain has been seriously disrupted.

Countries have imposed food controls, including Malaysia, which restricted chicken exports to Singapore.

Inflation has once again reared its ugly head.

It is time for us to reflect on the vulnerability of our country.

We should always bear in mind that Singapore has no natural resources and has to import almost everything from the rest of the world. Hence, we are very susceptible to global events and rising prices.

Another perennial problem that Singapore has to contend with is the population decline.

Despite rolling out a series of measures to encourage having children, Singapore has yet to overcome this problem that has been plaguing us.

In the spirit of celebrating Singapore's 57th year of independence, we should contemplate these issues and actively support our Government by coming up with solutions.

It does not make much sense to spend money on the celebrations alone without attaching any significance to National Day itself. Teo Kok Seah