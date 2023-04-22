Letter of the week: Don’t get angry when told to wear a mask in clinic

I refer to the article, “S’pore in midst of new Covid-19 wave, with 3 in 10 cases reinfections” (April 15).

Since February, people have not needed to don a mask practically everywhere in Singapore. But mask-wearing is still required for visitors, staff and patients in healthcare and residential care settings, where there is physical interaction with patients or care is being delivered to patients, and in indoor patient-facing areas. These facilities include hospitals, medical centres, polyclinics and private clinics.

This is to protect both patients and accompanying persons, as well as healthcare workers – which is especially relevant in this current wave of infections.

Many clinics have put up prominent notices to inform visitors to wear masks. Some are unaware of this requirement but cooperate when prompted. Yet there are a few who become belligerent, yelling, threatening and verbally abusing healthcare workers. Some cases were so violent that police reports had to be made.

Ensuring that one has a mask and wearing it when required is a personal responsibility. Healthcare facilities will give out masks for free if they have enough. If not, patients may need to return home for one or buy one from a nearby store. They should not demand one from the clinic.

Healthcare workers cannot take care of patients if they have to deal with unreasonable persons and, worse, if they become ill. They are doing their best and do not deserve to be abused.

Chua Jun Jin (Dr)