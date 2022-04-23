Letter of the week: Discussion of marginalised groups' issues cannot be constantly put off

I refer to the letter by Mr Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan, "No need to rush women's development - nuanced approach to change may be better" (April 12).

I recommend that Mr Loh read An Omnibus On Gender Equality, published by the Association of Women for Action and Research last year. I learnt a lot from it.

I hear the phrase "no need to rush" repeatedly when issues of minority or historically marginalised groups are discussed. It makes me wonder: What are we waiting for?

I think that is a question everyone has to ponder, especially the privileged.

History suggests that change does not happen overnight, but change also does not come without a continual push by minority groups and their allies.

Yet, whenever these issues finally gain enough traction in the public sphere, calls for patience are made. Exhortations by both the public and politicians to wait for the majority of the population to be "comfortable" enough to further discuss the topic follow.

How will we become "comfortable" if discussions of these issues constantly get dismissed or delayed? And are we - especially those who call for patience - doing anything in the meantime to help us get to the stage where we are all comfortable?

I once came across this quote, which I totally agree with: "The reasonable man adapts himself to the world; the unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore, all progress depends on the unreasonable man."

Tan Jun Lin