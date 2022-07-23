Letter of the week: Difficult to teach kids when adults are just as self-centred

Many would agree with Mr Goh Boon Kai that children are lacking in self-awareness in public (Teach kids how to behave in public, July 21).

However, blaming the children and asking adults to teach these children proper public behaviour may be barking up the wrong tree.

When adults themselves are as self-absorbed, how are they going to teach their children to be self-aware?

It is just as difficult a task to let adults know that they are behaving in a self-absorbed way in public. And no one wants to start a fight.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)