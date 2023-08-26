Letter of the week: ‘Differently abled’ and other phrases to remove from your vocab

When buzzwords are now thrown around frequently, the desire to be politically correct is increasing. High-functioning ADHD, differently abled, special needs – these are all terms I have heard recently to refer to me.

I have a learning disability, and I take pride in living with it. Someone using almost any term other than “neurodivergent” to refer to my disability can come across as being condescending.

Euphemisms, unfortunately, glorify the struggles of living with a disability, both visible and invisible. Often, terms like “differently abled” are demeaning, as they aim to reduce these struggles to something cheerful, and make the person using them more comfortable.

While most people I have spoken to have had pure intentions, the tacit stigmas and biases within such phrases do sting. I appreciate the gesture of trying to use non-offensive language, and I support inclusivity. Unfortunately, problems arise when determining what a group of people would be offended by if they are not included in the discussion.

We have to put aside the need to be politically correct, and educate ourselves to use language that is kinder and less condescending.

Emma Lim Xuan, 16

Secondary 4