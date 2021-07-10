Letter of the week: Differentiating between the vaccinated and unvaccinated is about fairness

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has defended the need to differentiate between the vaccinated and unvaccinated from a public health standpoint (Perks for those vaccinated against Covid-19 not meant to be discriminatory, July 1).

I am curious why another justification for differentiation has not been given more emphasis: that of ensuring fairness.

The choice of whether to undergo vaccination is a personal one, but it also has major public repercussions. One's refusal to be vaccinated might slow down or even derail the reopening of our society, negatively affecting the livelihoods, education and well-being of many.

The unvaccinated are also more likely to spread the disease to others. Moreover, the choice not to be vaccinated also means that one is far more likely to require significant medical intervention when one contracts Covid-19. This would result in higher medical expenditure and insurance claims.

With such significant public repercussions, there is a moral imperative to differentiate between the vaccinated and those who refuse to take the jab.

This is especially so when we consider the "free-rider" situation, where those who refuse the vaccine get to enjoy many of the benefits won by the vaccinated, such as the loosening of restrictions and the ability to resume aspects of our normal lives, without the need to go through the trouble and risk of vaccination.

In fact, to ensure greater fairness, we should consider additional differentiating measures once all who are willing to be vaccinated receive both their doses.

Ensuring fairness would also mean that we need to review our treatment of those who are unable to receive the vaccination for valid medical reasons. At present, these persons do not enjoy the perks offered to the vaccinated, such as exemption from pre-event testing.

This should change, as their status does not arise from a choice they were free to make. The numbers in this group are not large. We can accept the small increase in risk for the sake of being fair to them.

We should even consider enacting laws to protect these persons from discrimination in employment and other areas.

Once this is done, we need not worry that differentiating measures between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated might unjustly harm this small group.

Leow Theng Huat