Letter of the week: Cruel of ticket scammers to prey on fans’ vulnerabilities

The Taylor Swift concerts were good for Singapore for having won the organiser’s vote of confidence to host South-east Asia’s only stop here.

However, the event also showed how dishonest and unscrupulous scammers prey on vulnerable fans.

My 19-year-old daughter was ecstatic when she managed to buy a ticket for $401 – originally priced at $378 – through her friend, who assured her that it came from a trusted source.

In the weeks leading up to the event, she was in a state of happiness, making bead bracelets every day and learning to sing all the Swift songs.

Some days before the event, the seller – let’s call him Lucifer – teased them by saying their tickets, for the sixth and last day of the concert series on March 9, were bumped up to the best seats in the house.

The girls were on a high that day as they made their way early to the National Stadium and exchanged bracelets with other fans at the venue.

But their world came crashing down when the ticket attendant said their online tickets, transferred on Telegram, were not valid.

Lucifer had told the girls to call him if there were any problems with the tickets as he would be on-site. But his mobile phone was switched off and the girls realised they had been scammed.

It is not just losing the money that is painful but also losing the opportunity – possibly of a lifetime – to see the artiste in Singapore.

The organiser and the authorities should clamp down on the reselling of tickets. It should not be allowed unless there is an emergency (illness on the day, for example) and the reselling of tickets should be supervised.

This will prevent unscrupulous people with no interest in the event from buying up large quantities for reselling at a profit.

Ticket scams affect Singapore’s reputation as a safe venue for international events. My daughter saw groups of people holding foreign passports who had flown in for the event, only to be told their tickets were not valid.

Ticket-reselling scams must be eradicated. It will also assure international acts that their real fans will not be cheated of the chance to be in the audience where they belong.

Benedict Lim Wee Yong