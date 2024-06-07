Letter of the week: Consider amnesty scheme for young people who vape

Singapore’s ban on e-cigarettes, e-vaporisers or vapes has been in place since 201 and it has helped us avoid what many other countries are going through – a vaping epidemic and health crisis.

Despite the ban, many young people continue to find means to vape.

Why is this happening?

World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said the tobacco industry is trying to sell “the same nicotine to our children in different packaging”.

He called out the industry’s tactics: appealing to the young with flavoured products, using sleek and attractive designs, marketing these products in digital spaces including social media and paying for the endorsements by influencers and celebrities, marketing vaping as “safer” and downplaying its addictive nature and health risks.

Unfortunately, these tactics are working.

A young person addicted to vaping would be in a Catch-22 situation because seeking professional help to stop this illegal habit would bring with it legal repercussions and penalties.

While Singapore maintains a strict zero-tolerance approach to vaping, we should also recognise that young people who have fallen prey to the addictive nature of vaping need help to quit.

The theme for 2024’s World No Tobacco Day on May 31 is “Protecting children from tobacco industry interference”, which aims to protect future generations and ensure that tobacco use continues to decline.

How can we help young people who are vaping to stand up to the influence of the tobacco and nicotine industry?

One solution that came up from my recent discussions with multiple stakeholders concerned with this issue is to provide an amnesty programme to encourage young people who vape to come forward and seek help. This entails having anonymous turn-in points and designated safe spaces such as schools, community centres and healthcare facilities where they can dispose of their vaping devices and products safely and anonymously, while having access to medical care and counselling services to help them to quit vaping.

This will help create a safe platform for our young to speak out against this harmful habit – for themselves, for their peers and for future generations.

Clive Tan (Dr)

Vice-President

Society of Behavioural Health, Singapore