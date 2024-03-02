Letter of the week: Caring for people on both sides of war makes students realise there are innocent victims

I refer to the article “MOE responds to parents’ criticisms on Israel-Hamas lessons” (Feb 24).

Developmentally, children are still unable to think properly in terms of abstract concepts as concrete thinking still dominates their cognition. In this regard, what would be the best way to train children to look at both sides of the coin where the Israel-Hamas war is concerned?

I believe the schools’ approach in setting the children to think about how they could show care and concern for both Gaza and Israel is a good start.

We do not expect children to be able to grasp the complexities behind the longstanding feud over land between Israel and Palestine. However, encouraging them to care for people on both sides would make them realise that there are innocent victims on both sides of the latest conflict.

Palestinians in Gaza have been killed, injured or displaced by the war. And Israeli civilians were killed or taken hostage in the invasion by Hamas on Oct 7, 2023.

Getting the children to care for victims on both sides would help them understand that these victims are not the perpetrators of the violence, but rather the collateral damage in the violence wrought by perpetrators on both sides.

Illuminating such dynamics is essential for inculcating the concept of restorative justice as a solution in the children. They should be shaped to think about restoration, not retribution.

Let us give peace a chance for the next generation.

Lai Yew Chan