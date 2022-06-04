Letter of the week: Build up a generation of capable English speakers

Because English is so widely spoken in Singapore today, it is important to inculcate a love for the language in children.

One way in which children can learn to love English is to experiment with the language. In schools, some teachers go beyond the call of duty to expose students to a wide bank of vocabulary to learn from. This lets them build up their knowledge of words and also makes them excited about future English classes.

English opens up a world of fun and entertainment to children who can truly understand it. It is crucial that children appreciate the beauty of English in all its versatility and rich variety of words.

When children gain a stronger command of the English language, they can better communicate their ideas with their peers. This also enhances their confidence in solving problems during group work.

As children grow up and become teenagers, it is important that they can handle their emotions using the right choice of words, and not simply speak their minds without understanding how the various definitions of the words they use might potentially affect the feelings of others.

We can build up a generation of capable English-speaking children with a constant hunger to learn about words.

Amos Loh Hong Zun