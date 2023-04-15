Letter of the week: Amid rising food prices, let’s look at wastage

The topic of rising food prices and how they have affected our expenditure should be discussed in tandem with how we waste food.

Spending a few minutes at any hawker centre’s tray return area will make one realise how much food goes into the trash bin.

I recently attended a conference that served breakfast, lunch and high tea. The amount of food that was left over was much more than the food consumed.

A few of us were aghast to see how much food was left over, and asked the caterer to let us take away the food rather than throw it away. There were not enough containers available, though, and most of the food still ended up in the bin. It was heartbreaking.

I spoke to the organiser, who said nothing much could be done.

When I attend such events, and when I observe food being wasted at restaurants and foodcourts, it often makes me wonder: If we were to change our mindsets and order less, would we feel the pinch of rising prices as much?

What is the worst that can happen if, say, during high tea, we found ourselves short of a few slices of cake? We could end up sharing.

Food shared is much better than food that one paid top dollar for ending up in a trash bin.

Gupta Neha