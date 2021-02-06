Letter of the week: AI biases learnt from computers' human masters

The article, AI sans ethics can endanger everyone (Feb 2), raises good points.

No one can disagree that frameworks on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) need to balance public interest and innovation.

There are areas that need more light shed on them.

First, there is no clear and lasting definition of what AI is. The term has been around since 1955, but the concept arguably existed before then and has gone through numerous inventions and reinventions since.

Perhaps the best definition is from Tesler's Theorem: "AI is whatever hasn't been done yet."

Or maybe everything a computer does that we don't understand (yet).

In the context of ethics, AI definitely is not just an "algorithm". Other than the fact that everything a programmable computer does is ultimately made up of algorithms, this oversimplifies the issue.

For ethics in AI to be relevant, there has to be a degree of autonomous operation.

However, I find the most important point raised in the article is the implication that human oversight (and explainability) will help keep AI ethical. This is necessary but not sufficient.

This is best understood by referring to the article, How we fool ourselves - from forgeries to Covid-19 denial (Feb 1). This amply demonstrates how easily humans are led astray by their emotions and biases.

Biases were not invented by computers or AI, far from it. They are learnt from computers' human masters.

If anything, judicious use of automation and AI can reduce rather than increase bias.

The examples given in the ethics article of bad outcomes are not a reflection of issues with AI itself, but of a failure to recognise biases in the data.

A better example is how young children learn bad habits from the adults around them. Computers are the same.

In studying the ethics of AI, we need to pay less attention to algorithms, and more attention to the humans who create, influence and use them. Ian Selbie