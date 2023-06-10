Letter of the week: Address concerns over Singapore Turf Club’s closure

The announcement of the impending closure of the Singapore Turf Club (STC) in Kranji was very sudden (S’pore Turf Club to close Kranji racecourse by March 2027 to make way for housing, other uses; 350 S’pore Turf Club workers to get support leading up to retrenchment, both June 5; Shock, sadness and anger at Kranji after news of S’pore Turf Club closure, June 6).

Assurances have been given that all staff of STC will be provided with transition support. However, the concerns of horse owners like myself, jockeys, trainers and their staff – such as grooms, stable hands, track riders – have not been addressed.

There are currently about 700 racehorses at the club and the STC website lists about 30 jockeys, including apprentices, and about 20 trainers. Add to that the number of horse owners, and the number of people affected by the news is more than just the 350 STC staff stated in the news reports.

STC will run its last race on Oct 5, 2024. Why such a short timeline?

Horse owners who have paid hefty sums to purchase new race horses, and trainers who continued paying salaries to staff without race earnings during the Covid-19 racing suspension period, will be left in the lurch, without an adequate return on their investments.

Could more have been done to promote Singapore horse racing after the reopening of borders, or in the digital transformation of the industry?

Ideally, a five- to seven-year masterplan would be welcome, as it gives owners and trainers enough time to plan ahead. The racing industry is not very big in Malaysia and Singapore, and it is very difficult to relocate the horses that will be exported.

I urge STC and the authorities to extend the closure date, or to consider some form of compensation for all affected parties.

Wang Yongjie