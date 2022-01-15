Letter of the week: Abandoning trolleys symptomatic of bigger societal issue

I refer to the article, "Chasing trolleys" (Jan 9), and the Forum letters, "Think out of the box to solve problem of abandoned trolleys" and "Require registration before use of supermarket trolleys" (Jan 11).

While I do agree with the writers that there could be a reward and punishment system in place to ensure that people return the trolleys and deter errant customers, I believe there is a bigger societal issue here.

The abandonment of supermarket trolleys is just one of many issues we have been seeing in recent years, with the dumping of trash in recycling bins and wanton discarding of shared bicycles among other examples.

The use of monetary incentives and threats can get immediate results, but does little to reform a mindset and a way of life that has been built on convenience and a lack of consideration for others.

We as a society have become accustomed to always having someone there to pick up after us.

A maid who will clean and tidy our homes; an auntie or an uncle who will clear our dishes at an eatery; a supermarket employee who will gather abandoned trolleys; the list goes on.

Unless the item in question is personal and costs a lot, we are content to delegate the responsibility to someone else.

I have heard many lament the loss of the "kampung spirit". We need to follow through on the values we have learnt in school and not rely on monetary incentives or disincentives to keep this spirit alive.

Otherwise, we should not be surprised that our children cannot understand the concept of the "kampung spirit" because people expect to be paid to do the right thing for others and their communities.

Yeo Choon Muan