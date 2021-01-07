Let's show them our appreciation

I thank Ms Gowri Reghuvaran for saying we should recognise migrant workers and treat them as one of us (Migrant workers: Time to start recognising this labour force, Jan 5).

We usually take their presence for granted and consider them fortunate to have come here to earn a living in our safe environment.

Once, at a bus stop, I spoke to a worker who was on his break. He said he was happy to be here despite the high cost of living, which meant he had had to wear his one pair of jeans for a long while.

At home, my husband gathered his extra pairs of trousers and we later gave them to this worker.

It takes very little for us to share our blessings with these workers. So let us be more friendly, perhaps strike up a conversation with them if we can, and let them know we appreciate them for being here.

Vivien Tan