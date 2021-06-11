Letter of the day

Let's embrace, not just tolerate, diversity

The writer says that using "racial tolerance" as the buzzword to underpin public policies on race relations has its flaws, as it almost suggests a reluctant acceptance of something different, incompatible, unpalatable or unpleasant by one's own preferences and standards.ST FILE PHOTO
  • Published
    1 hour ago

It is great that Singapore's leaders are standing firm on inter-racial issues (Ministers, observers say racial intolerance has no place here, June 8).

I feel that using "racial tolerance" as the buzzword to underpin public policies on race relations has its flaws.

Tolerance almost suggests a reluctant acceptance of something different, incompatible, unpalatable or unpleasant by one's own preferences and standards.

We should change the narrative to one of mutual respect between the races, a positive curiosity about other cultures and traditions, and an unwavering commitment to the fundamental principle that all are equal.

In a multiracial, densely populated Singapore, we must learn not to tolerate but to embrace diversity.

Money K.

