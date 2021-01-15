Let's be open to creativity and the arts

We should be more broad-minded and accepting of creativity and the arts (Pasting stickers on lamp post an act of vandalism, Jan 12).

Since 2000, Singapore has declared its ambition to become a global city of the arts and a Renaissance City. We have hosted biennales and international art fairs, and new art spaces and infrastructure have sprouted up. Therefore, I am rather taken aback when some people cannot distinguish between creativity and vandalism.

I applaud Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung's decision to allow stickers to be pasted on that specific lamp post as a way "to brighten up life in Singapore" (Cyclists cheer move to allow pasting of stickers on Tuas lamp post, Jan 8).

The co-founder of enthusiast group LoveCyclingSG rightly described the pasted stickers as a piece of "community art".

We have had similar reactions previously when artist Samantha Lo pasted stickers on traffic light buttons as a light-hearted commentary on our social mores; and when artist Priyageetha Dia did her "golden staircase" installation.

I believe these works would not have provoked such a backlash in some other countries where people tend to recognise such acts as creativity and not vandalism.

Education is key. We need to educate our students about the arts at the elementary level so that they won't grow up with such mindsets.

Let's be more accepting of creativity and the arts. They not only add vibrancy to our environment and provide a respite to an otherwise mundane existence, but are also a reflection of the maturity of a society.

Jeffrey Say Seck Leong