Let witnesses live-stream without delay

The Singapore Police Force's move to allow some 999 callers to stream live video footage of a developing situation for the police to better understand what is happening is an excellent initiative. After the police have established that a video stream is appropriate, an SMS link will be sent to the caller to activate the live stream. But this delay in receiving the SMS and successfully activating the live stream may lead to critical moments of the event being missed as the situation is developing by the second.

The system should allow the caller to submit video footage before the caller has received the SMS, for the police to get a better grasp of the situation faster.

It has also been reported that the system will be implemented in late 2023, which is more than two years from now. Perhaps the police can consider moving the date forward as it benefits the authorities and society at large.

Lee Yew Wah