Let users choose if they want to link Singpass to corporate work

Why are we going back to Singpass login to access government digital services for corporate work?

I received an e-mail alert from Corppass that mentioned that effective from April 11, users will be directed back to Singpass for identity verification before being granted access to transactions with government digital services for the company.

After that, all Corppass accounts will be automatically linked to users' Singpass ID and users no longer need to remember Corppass login details.

Also, Corppass IDs will be removed from Corppass accounts and company administrators registering and creating user access no longer need to use Corppass IDs.

Corppass was created to separate corporate and personal access to government digital services. Why are we going back to square one just after a few years of implementation?

By linking corporate government digital services to a user's Singpass, does it mean that the Corppass programme will be terminated? It feels like a waste of funds to run the Corppass programme just for the last few years.

The e-mail states that "users no longer need to remember their Corppass login details".

If the issue is about remembering too many login details, then the administrators managing the company's Corppass account can change the login ID to users' NRIC/FIN/Singpass ID and users can set their own passwords.

But the other reason could be that Corppass does not want to waste funds maintaining and securing the data of login IDs and passwords.

In the event that the user's Singpass ID is compromised or stolen, it could create problems for the corporation. Instead of a mandatory switch from Corppass to Singpass, users should be given a choice of whether to link their Singpass to corporate work.

Yoong Woon Yin