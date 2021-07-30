Let those who can't be jabbed take part in activities too

While unvaccinated seniors with chronic illnesses may be at risk of serious complications if they catch the coronavirus, little has been said about people who, due to their medical conditions, are unable to get the Covid-19 vaccination.

Singapore plans to ease some measures early next month for vaccinated people if virus clusters are under control and hospitalisation rates remain low (S'pore to review Covid-19 curbs early next month, July 27).

The fully vaccinated may, for instance, attend an event involving more than 100 persons, or dine in a restaurant.

Not all unvaccinated seniors have weak immunity and are susceptible to catching the virus.

I urge the task force tackling Covid-19 to avoid imposing blanket restrictions on all unvaccinated individuals.

Those who are medically unfit for the vaccines should be issued a certificate of exemption to allow them to also participate in activities for the fully vaccinated.

Priscilla Poh Beng Hoon