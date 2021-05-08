Covid-19

Let those in fitness industry be vaccinated early

In March last year, two gyms in Singapore were visited by Covid-19 cases which fortunately did not result in clusters forming.

These incidents should have highlighted the vulnerability of people working in this sector, but I wonder why the Ministry of Health (MOH) did not consider giving early vaccination for people working in the fitness industry.

With the Covid-19 outbreak at a Hong Kong gym in March this year, I wrote in to MOH requesting early vaccination.

As a front-line service staff member in the fitness industry, I thought being vaccinated would benefit the many people who visit the fitness studio, as well as the community at large.

However, my request for early vaccination was rejected as I did not fall within the prescribed categories of persons who qualify for early vaccination.

It is now disheartening to hear that the fitness industry has been labelled "higher-risk" by the authorities and that gyms will have to be closed during this period.

Perhaps MOH can now consider making vaccination available to people in the fitness industry.

Caroline Ng

 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 08, 2021, with the headline 'Let those in fitness industry be vaccinated early'.
