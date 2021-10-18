Let them order smaller portions of food and drinks

I applaud the Smaller Bites to Swallow Right initiative, in which customers who have swallowing difficulties can ask hawkers to puree or cut up their food into small pieces for them to eat safely (17 hawkers in initiative to serve those with swallowing difficulties, Oct 15).

I hope this initiative will be expanded to more hawker centres and other eateries.

I have noticed that some elderly people are also unable to take in much food at any one time.

For example, a glass of coffee may be too much for an elderly person to finish. A standard portion of carrot cake may also be too much for an elderly person.

It would be great if elderly folk were given the option to buy food and beverages in smaller portions, at lower prices.

This would not only encourage the elderly to buy a meal, but also help to reduce food wastage.

June Ong Soo Geok